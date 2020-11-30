Round Hill Asset Management Sells 100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises 1.3% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average is $99.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

