Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,006 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for about 2.9% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 81.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

NDAQ stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

