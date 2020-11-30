Round Hill Asset Management Sells 550 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 230.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

SCHL opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $830.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.89. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is -750.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.