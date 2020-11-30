Round Hill Asset Management Sells 663 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Round Hill Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. The Hanover Insurance Group accounts for about 0.6% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,181,000 after buying an additional 65,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

THG stock opened at $115.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

