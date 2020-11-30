Round Hill Asset Management Takes $385,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Round Hill Asset Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

NYSE C opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

