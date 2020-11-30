Round Hill Asset Management Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 12.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.64.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $345.00 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.57 and a 200 day moving average of $341.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.