Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 48.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 351,853 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

In other Royce Value Trust news, CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,841.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.