RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/17/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "RWE AG is among Europe's five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE's gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. "

11/16/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/12/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/10/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2020 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.64. 22,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

