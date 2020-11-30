Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 303,901 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 26.90, a quick ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

