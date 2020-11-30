Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $57.38 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 5.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $57,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,915,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,300,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,975. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several analysts have commented on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.