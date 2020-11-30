Sadoff Investment Management LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $85.48. 20,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

