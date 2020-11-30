Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,449,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

