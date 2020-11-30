Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $37,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.92. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

