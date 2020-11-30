Sadoff Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,894 shares of company stock worth $65,327. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $18.31. 14,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.82. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

