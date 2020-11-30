Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 56,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.92. 5,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

