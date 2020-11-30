Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 27,300 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

BAC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 889,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

