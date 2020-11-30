Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 28,675 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,675 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up approximately 3.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Masco worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

