Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 255,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.98. 189,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

