Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 7,105 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 2.3% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $25,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.27. 16,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,942,236 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

