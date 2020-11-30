Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 8,850 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $29,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.51. 4,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

