SafeCapital Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $267,822.86 and approximately $785,315.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007004 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 330.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

