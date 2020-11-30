saffron.finance (SFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 67.7% lower against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market cap of $6.91 million and $14.56 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance token can currently be bought for $230.75 or 0.01200837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00160453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00290406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.00918163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00452083 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00159352 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,963 tokens. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

