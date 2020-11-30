SaluS (SLS) Achieves Market Cap of $14.34 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $649.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for $14.17 or 0.00072915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.22 or 0.99976812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00028804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

