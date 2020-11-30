Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €292.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €340.50 ($400.59).

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.