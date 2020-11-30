Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.52

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $7.93. Sasol shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sasol by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 193.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sasol by 47.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

