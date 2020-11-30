SaTT Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. SaTT has a market cap of $2.79 million and $143,801.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00387035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021304 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.53 or 0.02884451 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SaTT Token Profile

SaTT (SATT) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,039,180,932 tokens. SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

