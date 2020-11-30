Scoggin Management LP Invests $1.80 Million in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. KAR Auction Services accounts for 0.8% of Scoggin Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scoggin Management LP owned about 0.10% of KAR Auction Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $145,000.

KAR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,699. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

