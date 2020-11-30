Scoggin Management LP Invests $2.26 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

ACN stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $250.91. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.