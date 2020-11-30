Scoggin Management LP Makes New Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,614,000. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 6.0% of Scoggin Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scoggin Management LP owned about 0.38% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at $509,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $22,690,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,731,000.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTH traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.92. 164,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.