Scotiabank Increases Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

RSI stock opened at C$5.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.82. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.58.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

