Scrypta (LYRA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $214,997.82 and approximately $73.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00187268 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006738 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 17,981,604 coins and its circulating supply is 14,981,604 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

