Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $585,969.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $585,969.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015387 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007479 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

