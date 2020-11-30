Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Volume Hits $154,494.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $154,494.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00396194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.45 or 0.02881686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,223,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

