Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns “Sell” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $30.99 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

