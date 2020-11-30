Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of C stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

