Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 57,433 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 1.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,118,000. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,367,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

ET opened at $6.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

