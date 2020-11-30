Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

BTZ stock opened at $14.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

