Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys Shares of 18,840 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BIT opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.