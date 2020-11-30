Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.56 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

