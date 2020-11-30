Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $5.80 on Monday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

