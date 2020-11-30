Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,385,000 after buying an additional 54,149,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,562,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,603,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,694,000 after buying an additional 153,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,464 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,880 shares of company stock valued at $282,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

