Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

AMGN opened at $224.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

