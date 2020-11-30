Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after buying an additional 341,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.11 and a one year high of $50.37.

