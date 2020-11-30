Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $434,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.12 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.37.

