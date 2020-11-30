Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $643,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.2% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 342.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 85.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.51 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

