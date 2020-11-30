Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Invests $263,000 in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

