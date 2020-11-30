Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,548,000 after buying an additional 253,438 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Discovery by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Discovery by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Discovery by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.