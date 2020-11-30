Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM opened at $35.97 on Monday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $204,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

