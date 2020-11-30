Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,552 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

