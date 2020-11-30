Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Makes New Investment in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in IAA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. IAA’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

